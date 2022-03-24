Mumbai Police shares scene featuring Ryan Reynolds from The Adam Project. Here’s why

Mumbai Police has an lively presence on Instagram. They typically take to the social media platform to share posts that creatively unfold consciousness amongst folks. For doing so, additionally they take assist of viral traits or newest movies. Just like they did of their newest advisory the place they shared a scene from the science fiction movie The Adam Project, that includes actor Ryan Reynolds, to speak about an essential subject.

“When you’re about to click on a suspicious link: #TimeWontTravelBack #CyberSafety,” Mumbai Police posted and shared a video that includes actors Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell. In the scene, Scobell, enjoying a 12-year-old Adam, tries touching the muscle tissue of his grownup model from the long run, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds. To which, Reynolds stops him and says, “Don’t do it… don’t… don’t.”

Mumbai Police, creatively, used that scene to share their advisory associated to cyber safety. Take a take a look at the put up:

The put up has been shared lower than an hour in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected practically 9,200 views and the numbers are solely rising. Just a few folks posted completely different feedback whereas reacting to the video.

One particular person reacted to the video with clapping emoticons. “Thank you,” wrote one other. A 3rd shared a laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the put up shared by Mumbai Police?