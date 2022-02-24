Mumbai Police thinks Worcestershire sauce is an ‘ideal password’. Here’s why

Has it ever occurred to you that you know the way a phrase sounds however while you attempt to pronounce it, you must pause and suppose the best way to appropriately accomplish that? Well, then you aren’t alongside. There are many who, at occasions, come throughout phrases which might be exhausting to say. Highlighting that, Mumbai Police has now shared a vital advisory. There is an opportunity that their publish will make you nod in settlement – and depart you chuckling too.

Taking to Instagram, the division shared a video. It reveals a bottle shifting with the phrases “Worcestershire sauce” written on it. The phrases “Ideal password” are additionally written beside the picture of the bottle. What is much more hilarious is an individual attempting to pronounce the phrase written on the bottle.

The division additionally shared a descriptive caption together with the clip. “If your passwords are any simpler than this, ‘it’s hard to say’ whether your accounts are safe,” they wrote. They concluded the publish with two hashtags #CyberSafety and #KeepHardToSayPasswords.

Take a take a look at the publish shared by Mumbai Police: