Mumbai Police uses Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene featuring Kajol and Farida Jalal for this important message

Anyone who follows Mumbai Police on Instagram will certainly agree that they’re successful the social media recreation. Be it speaking about street security or creating consciousness about another topic, this division at all times shares posts that depart individuals wowed. Their latest share is not any completely different. Aimed to unfold consciousness about cyber safety, this submit has a scene from the movie Khushi Kabhie Gham that includes actors Kajol and Farida Jalal.

“Humesha cyber safety, never gham. Third party cookies can leave you vulnerable and should be declined or deleted,” they wrote. Take a take a look at the video they shared together with it.

The video has been posted about three hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 24,000 views and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Mumbai police’s Insta handle spreading all khushi and absolutely no gham by these op posts,” wrote an Instagram person. “Whosoever came up with this genius pun, you have my love,” expressed one other. “Cookie Monsters are real,” joked one other together with a laughing out loud emoticon. There had been many who additionally expressed their reactions utilizing the identical emoji.

What are your ideas on the video?