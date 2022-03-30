Mumbai Police uses old Nirma ad to share this very important advisory

Mumbai Police’s Instagram web page is understood for sharing necessary advisories in such inventive ways in which typically create a buzz amongst netizens. Be it speaking about cyber safety or street security, the division typically comes up with the wittiest methods to place forth their messages. At occasions, in addition they use references of issues trending on social media. Their newest share isn’t any totally different. In the submit, they shared an necessary advisory with assist of a scene from an previous Nirma advert.

“Sabki Pasand Strong Passwords!” they wrote and shared a video that’s edited to showcase their message. In case you’re questioning why the previous commercial, then enable us to elucidate. People had been reminded of this specific advert from the 90s after actor Karishma Kapoor re-created this commercial with a twist for CRED’s new video.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about an hour in the past. The clip, since being posted, has gathered greater than 24,000 views and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit a number of feedback. Some praised the division for developing with such a inventive advisory.

“I just like the way you guys spread awareness. ..great job team,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Creativity to hai,” posted one other. “Perfect,” expressed a 3rd. Many additionally reacted through the use of laughing out loud emoticons or hearth emojis.

What are your ideas on the video posted by Mumbai Police?