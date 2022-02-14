Mumbai Police’s ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ about masks on Valentine’s Day 2022 are worth listening

Valentine’s Day 2022 is being celebrated by many the world over. Some are additionally taking to social media websites to share posts associated to the day. Mumbai Police has now joined in too with a really inventive advisory. There is an opportunity that their mask-related put up, through which they’re expressing their “Dil Diyan Gallan”, will make you wish to applaud their creativity.

Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police wrote “Dil Diyan Gallan!” together with the hashtag #GladValentinesDay. They additionally shared 4 photos to point out why at present instances one’s real love is a masks.

Take a have a look at the inventive pictures by Mumbai Police on Valentine’s Day 2022 that will depart you chuckling and in addition nodding your head in settlement:

The put up has been shared slightly over an hour in the past by Mumbai Police on Instagram. Since being posted, the ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ share has collected greater than 4,300 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous sorts of feedback.

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram consumer together with a coronary heart emoticon. “Ohh, nice creativity,” posted one other. “Stay safe. Stay happy,” expressed a 3rd. There had been many who additionally posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions. A number of additionally did so with coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the put up shared by Mumbai police on Valentine’s Day about masks?