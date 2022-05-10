Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio wins hearts with song’s rendition from An Evening in Paris

Mumbai Police band Khaki Studio has created their very own place within the hearts of netizens with their lovely renditions of assorted well-known songs. Accompanied by quite a few devices, the band members, a group of policemen, create fantastic music in each clip. Their movies typically find yourself gaining reward from individuals. Just like all of the appreciative feedback this video is receiving that reveals the band skillfully performing a rendition of a music from the 1967 movie An Evening in Paris.

“Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega! #KhakiStudios presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!” the division wrote and posted the video. The fantastic clip reveals the band giving an incredible efficiency utilizing varied devices like Saxophone, horn, keyboard, trumpet, and plenty of extra.

The romantic movie An Evening in Paris stars Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. The music Aji, Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega that the Khaki Studio carried out was initially sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared a number of days in the past. Since being posted, the video has gathered almost 2,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback. Many reacted by sharing how a lot they love watching the performances of the band.

“Love it, great superb,” wrote a YouTube person. “Amazing, posted another. “Very good,” shared a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?