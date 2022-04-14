Mumbai run out of power, crashing to fifth straight loss

Punjab Kings 198 for five (Dhawan 70, Agarwal 52, Jitesh 30*, Thampi 2-47) beat Mumbai Indians 186 for 9 (Brevis 49, Suryakumar 43, Varma 43, Smith 4-30, Rabada 2-29) by 12 runs

Having strengthened their bowling at the price of batting depth, Mumbai Indians twice dedicated the cardinal sin of T20 – shedding wickets to run-outs – and ran out of hitting energy in a tense chase of 199. In a high-scoring match filled with glowing boundaries, Punjab Kings prevailed by the margin of 12 runs – two sixes – to choose up their third win in 5 video games.

Mumbai did so much proper within the match together with profitable the toss, and two of their younger batters, Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma , gave the match its most dizzying passage of play after they placed on 84 off 41 balls, however none of it mattered so far as the outcome went. They stay winless after 5 matches.

Agarwal and Dhawan set issues up

Mayank Agarwal got here into this sport having made three successive single-digit scores, every of them the results of early aggression not fairly coming off. That run of low scores did not change his strategy, as he offered the early ammunition for PBKS to cost to 65 for 0 after six overs – the fourth-highest powerplay total of the season and the best in Pune.

Agarwal’s most concentrated burst of hitting got here within the fifth over, when he went 4, 4, 6 towards the legspinner M Ashwin. The six was notably spectacular each for intent and execution – he stretched out and wasn’t fairly to the pitch of the ball, which was additionally turning away from his hitting arc, however he went by means of with the shot anyway and cleared the fielder at long-off.

He tried an analogous shot within the tenth over off the identical bowler, however miscued it to deliver a gap partnership of 97 to its finish. Shikhar Dhawan wasn’t essentially much less attacking throughout that stand, however Mumbai’s bowlers discovered him a bit of simpler to tie down by denying him room, despite the fact that the most effective shot of his innings – a ramp over the keeper off Jasprit Bumrah – got here when he had subsequent to no room.

Mumbai pull issues again

The ball earlier than Agarwal’s dismissal, ESPNcricinfo’s forecaster predicted a PBKS complete of 195. By the tip of the seventeenth over, when Dhawan fell for 70 off 50 balls, it had dipped to 182.

Various elements of Mumbai’s strengthened bowling assault – they went with 5 out-and-out bowlers on the day – contributed to this fightback – as an example, having given away 17 in his first over, Ashwin conceded solely 17 in his subsequent three – however foremost amongst them was Bumrah. Mumbai’s spearhead focused the yorker size proper by means of his 4 overs, it doesn’t matter what section he was bowling in, and customarily obtained it proper. On one event he obtained it spectacularly proper, bursting by means of Liam Livingstone to bowl him for two. He ended the match as probably the most economical bowler on both facet, with figures of 4-0-28-1.

Jitesh and Shahrukh apply the end

In the tip, PBKS exceeded the entire that had been forecast earlier than Agarwal’s dismissal. This was thanks primarily to Jitesh Sharma , who clattered Jaydev Unadkat for 2 sixes and two fours in a 23-run 18th over, on his technique to an unbeaten 30 off 15 balls. There was spectacular vary to his shot-making, which included each a bent-knee drive for six over extra-cover and a shuffling reverse-scoop over brief third.

Shahrukh Khan did his bit too, muscling two straight sixes off Basil Thampi within the ultimate over, and PBKS set a goal that will severely problem a truncated Mumbai line-up.

Rohit comes out swinging

Mumbai had solely six correct batters and Unadkat slotted at No. 7. This, nevertheless, did not trigger the highest order to bat with additional care. Rohit Sharma, facing plenty of questions over his kind, set the tone by trying two lap-sweeps within the first over, off Vaibhav Arora. He edged one for 4, and he middled the opposite for six.

Having taken him to twenty-eight off 16, although, Rohit’s aggression price him his wicket, when Kagiso Rabada cramped him for room on the pull. Then Arora obtained the ball to maneuver off the seam and nicked off Ishan Kishan, and Mumbai have been 32 for two within the fifth over.

Brevis proclaims himself

Brevis gave off an air of tension early in his innings, when he swung arduous at Arora and Arshdeep Singh however struggled to center – and on a few events even join with – the ball, which was nonetheless fairly new and nonetheless transferring round.

A back-foot cowl drive for 4 off Arshdeep and a barely hurried pull for six off Odean Smith served everybody a reminder of his precocious expertise, however nobody might have seen what would come quickly after.

When Brevis got here on strike for the second ball of the ninth over, Mumbai wanted 135 off 71 balls. When that over ended, the equation learn 107 off 66. On ESPNcricinfo’s forecaster, Mumbai’s win chance shot up from 13.3% to 48.5%.

Rahul Chahar was on the receiving finish as Brevis went 4, 6, 6, 6. The legspinner’s lengths stored altering over these 4 balls, and his strains too, however Brevis stored hitting him straight or over long-on. His toes took him the place he wanted to be, and his nonetheless head and unfettered, golfer-like bat-swing did the remaining – the very qualities which have led cricket watchers everywhere in the world to liken him to AB de Villiers

With Tilak Varma discovering the boundary often as properly – his two sixes have been a scoop-pull over brief high quality leg and a back-foot slash over backward level – Mumbai have been flying to their goal, as overs 9, 10 and 11 introduced 53 runs. Brevis was even dropped throughout this section, however he was caught at deep backward sq. leg off the very subsequent ball, the final of the eleventh, to deliver PBKS much-needed reduction.

Suryakumar fights, however run-outs sink Mumbai

Mumbai wanted 79 off the final 48 balls. That’s a required charge beneath 10, which generally favours the batting facet as long as they do not lose two fast wickets and expose the decrease order. As it occurred, they gifted PBKS these two wickets, with Tilak Varma run-out within the thirteenth over following a mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard run-out within the seventeenth when he could not match his companion’s fleetness of foot however nonetheless responded to his name for a second run.

In between, Suryakumar and Pollard scored solely 19 runs off overs 14, 15 and 16, as PBKS tightened up with the ball, and as Mumbai made what appeared a aware and compelled effort to take the match deep, given the paucity of the batting to observe.

When Pollard was run out, Mumbai wanted 47 off 23 balls. Still doable within the regular scheme of issues, however they’d just one recognised batter within the center.

Suryakumar stored their hopes alive with successive sixes off Arora within the seventeenth over, however he might solely get on strike for 2 balls of the 18th over, as Arshdeep conceded simply 5 runs with a mixture of stump-to-stump yorkers and large yorkers. By the tip of that over, the left-armer’s death-overs economy rate for the season stood at 4.33