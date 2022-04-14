Mumbai run out of power, crashing to fifth straight loss
Punjab Kings 198 for five (Dhawan 70, Agarwal 52, Jitesh 30*, Thampi 2-47) beat Mumbai Indians 186 for 9 (Brevis 49, Suryakumar 43, Varma 43, Smith 4-30, Rabada 2-29) by 12 runs
Having strengthened their bowling at the price of batting depth, Mumbai Indians twice dedicated the cardinal sin of T20 – shedding wickets to run-outs – and ran out of hitting energy in a tense chase of 199. In a high-scoring match filled with glowing boundaries, Punjab Kings prevailed by the margin of 12 runs – two sixes – to choose up their third win in 5 video games.
Agarwal and Dhawan set issues up
Agarwal’s most concentrated burst of hitting got here within the fifth over, when he went 4, 4, 6 towards the legspinner M Ashwin. The six was notably spectacular each for intent and execution – he stretched out and wasn’t fairly to the pitch of the ball, which was additionally turning away from his hitting arc, however he went by means of with the shot anyway and cleared the fielder at long-off.
Mumbai pull issues again
The ball earlier than Agarwal’s dismissal, ESPNcricinfo’s forecaster predicted a PBKS complete of 195. By the tip of the seventeenth over, when Dhawan fell for 70 off 50 balls, it had dipped to 182.
Various elements of Mumbai’s strengthened bowling assault – they went with 5 out-and-out bowlers on the day – contributed to this fightback – as an example, having given away 17 in his first over, Ashwin conceded solely 17 in his subsequent three – however foremost amongst them was Bumrah. Mumbai’s spearhead focused the yorker size proper by means of his 4 overs, it doesn’t matter what section he was bowling in, and customarily obtained it proper. On one event he obtained it spectacularly proper, bursting by means of Liam Livingstone to bowl him for two. He ended the match as probably the most economical bowler on both facet, with figures of 4-0-28-1.
Jitesh and Shahrukh apply the end
Rohit comes out swinging
Having taken him to twenty-eight off 16, although, Rohit’s aggression price him his wicket, when Kagiso Rabada cramped him for room on the pull. Then Arora obtained the ball to maneuver off the seam and nicked off Ishan Kishan, and Mumbai have been 32 for two within the fifth over.
Brevis proclaims himself
A back-foot cowl drive for 4 off Arshdeep and a barely hurried pull for six off Odean Smith served everybody a reminder of his precocious expertise, however nobody might have seen what would come quickly after.
When Brevis got here on strike for the second ball of the ninth over, Mumbai wanted 135 off 71 balls. When that over ended, the equation learn 107 off 66. On ESPNcricinfo’s forecaster, Mumbai’s win chance shot up from 13.3% to 48.5%.
With Tilak Varma discovering the boundary often as properly – his two sixes have been a scoop-pull over brief high quality leg and a back-foot slash over backward level – Mumbai have been flying to their goal, as overs 9, 10 and 11 introduced 53 runs. Brevis was even dropped throughout this section, however he was caught at deep backward sq. leg off the very subsequent ball, the final of the eleventh, to deliver PBKS much-needed reduction.
Suryakumar fights, however run-outs sink Mumbai
Mumbai wanted 79 off the final 48 balls. That’s a required charge beneath 10, which generally favours the batting facet as long as they do not lose two fast wickets and expose the decrease order. As it occurred, they gifted PBKS these two wickets, with Tilak Varma run-out within the thirteenth over following a mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard run-out within the seventeenth when he could not match his companion’s fleetness of foot however nonetheless responded to his name for a second run.
In between, Suryakumar and Pollard scored solely 19 runs off overs 14, 15 and 16, as PBKS tightened up with the ball, and as Mumbai made what appeared a aware and compelled effort to take the match deep, given the paucity of the batting to observe.
When Pollard was run out, Mumbai wanted 47 off 23 balls. Still doable within the regular scheme of issues, however they’d just one recognised batter within the center.
Forced to go after all the things now, Suryakumar holed out off Rabada within the nineteenth over. It left Mumbai needing 22 off the final six, and a pulled six from Unadkat off the primary ball gave them their final injection of hope. But Odean Smith, switching to around the wicket, dismissed Unadkat off the third ball, and ultimately ended the sport with a nine-run, triple-wicket over.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo