Mumbai Traffic Cop Catches Mobile Thief After Long Chase On A Busy Street

Mumbai:

In a scene straight out of a film, a site visitors constable chased after a cell phone thief for a kilometre on a busy road and nabbed him within the western suburb of Bandra right here on Tuesday, police mentioned.

Constable Vikas Babar, hooked up to the Bandra site visitors division, was patrolling in his van, when he noticed a person snatching a lady’s high-end cell phone and fleeing, an official mentioned.

The constable instantly chased after the accused by the busy road for almost a kilometre and managed to catch maintain of him, he mentioned.

The accused recognized as Danish Khan was a drug addict and had stolen the high-end cell phone to purchase medicine, the official mentioned, including that the constable sustained a minor harm on his hand in the course of the chase.

