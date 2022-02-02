Mum’s Aldi lunch box brag shredded

Aldi consumers have shredded a mum who shared an image of her little one’s lunch field, after they noticed a tiny element others missed.

Aldi consumers have backed a mum after she was closely criticised for a particular element in her little one’s lunch field.

The lady had posted a photograph of her little one’s faculty meals to a preferred Aldi Facebook group, which confirmed it to incorporate a sandwich, inexperienced grapes, biscuits with vegemite, yoghurt and popcorn.

She thanked the German retailer for its useful lunch field and container.

However, it was the Year 1 little one’s ham and mayonnaise sandwich that had some members involved.

One voiced concern over whether or not it was secure to serve a ham sandwich in a faculty lunch field throughout heat climate, claiming it may trigger “food poisoning”.

“Never gave my children meat on their school lunches in the summer heat,” she wrote on the Aldi Mums Facebook web page.

“Even if you put an ice brick in their lunch box it soon gets hot. What each class room needs [is] a small fridge so kids can put their lunch in.

“They won’t get sick if they go without just one food item, but could get food poisoning from meat that has gone off. Plenty of other food items you can use as substitute.”

Another group member wrote, “Mayo on ham?!! Ew.”

However, a whole lot have been fast to defend the mum’s lunch firing again on the damaging feedback.

“I had ham sandwiches at school when I was a kid, not ice bricks, I lived to tell the tale,” one lady wrote.

“You look like you are from almost the same era as me. Bags hung outside the class all day. Only thing keeping our lunches cool was a frozen drink bottle and we all survived without food poisoning.”

The mum additionally added that the Aldi container helps hold sandwiches contemporary.

“He hasn’t complained at all and they do seem fresh when he doesn’t eat them and I get them home. even with ham in them,” she wrote.

Others continued that these criticising the mum have been being “rude”.

“The lunches stay cold these days with ice bricks being better than they were even five years ago. My kid’s lunch comes home still cold every day,” one lady wrote.

Commenting on the ham and mayo sandwich comment, one lady stated it was “one of my favourite combos as a kid”.

“Calling someone else’s lunch ewww? Ewwww.”

“Dude, this is normal. What the hell do you put your mayo on then?” one other added.

Many recommended the mum’s balanced lunch field.

“Please don’t feel you have to justify yourself to the food police, they are rather ignorant — a healthy diet is about being able to have everything in moderation,” one Facebook consumer wrote.

“Do people still actually judge others on what they pack for their Childs lunch? Wow. Sadly, some children still get sent to school with NO food. PS: this lunch looks perfectly fine to me,” added one other.