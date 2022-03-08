Mum’s epic 90 dish meal prep

A mother-of-five has revealed how she prepped all of her household’s meals for a whole month together with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A mum has revealed how she prepped all of her household’s meals for a whole month together with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Tabitha, a mum-of-five who lives in Michigan, usually shares her meal prep movies on her YouTube channel This Mama’s House.

In a current video she revealed how she prepped 90 meals in complete for her household forward of the beginning of her fifth youngster, The Sun stories.

Speaking within the video, she stated: “I have so much food in my freezer right now it’s insane and I’m so happy I took the time to do this.”

Tabitha revealed that every dish took round quarter-hour to make and she or he relied on recipes from the Happy Money Saver for inspiration.

She whipped up dinners similar to beef fajitas, hen satay and turkey chilli, inserting all of them in freezer luggage and storing them in my chest freezer.

Tabitha stated: “It took forever, it was just a lot of work but so so worth it, I’m so happy to have these all stored away in my chest freezer.”

The mum suggests making a listing of all the meals that you just’re placing away.

She continued: “I wanted to make an inventory of everything we have in the freezers just to make it simple.

“That way people know what we have, my kids can go and choose what they want.

“It will just make things easier and we’ll know what we have and nothing goes to waste.”

