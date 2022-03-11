Mum’s ‘judged’ by boyfriend after giving birth

A lady has shared a hilarious video of her boyfriend’s facial features after she gave start through C-section

After giving start the very last thing most mums need to do is consider placing on a full face of make-up.

However, for one lady she made positive it was totally different.

Sharing to her virtually 89,000 TikTok followers, the sweetness fan offered herself in a hospital mattress whereas sporting a robe.

The lady, who goes by the identify of Zee Zee, captioned the video: “Me after my C-section trying to leave the hospital lol.”

She had plenty of captions, which embrace “#makeupchallenge #csectionrecovery #csectionmom” In the video, Zee is sporting the hospital robe, whereas sitting on the hospital mattress, with a hairband to drag her hair again and her eyebrows are absolutely drawn on, The Sun stories.

Throughout the video, Zee exhibits herself making use of moisturiser, powder, basis earlier than rubbing all of it in along with her palms.

She then applies concealer, powder, eyeshadow, bronzer earlier than contouring her nostril.

Zee follows this with a shimmer, and blusher on the cheek and extra concealer to do a contouring impact round her cheek.

Then she provides mascara, earlier than having a fast break to eat what seems to be a wrap, as a result of she is “hungry”.

Following the meals break, Zee then exhibits how she applies her faux lashes.

She then provides a darkish shade of lip liner, and finishes her look off with setting spray.

After her full transformation, Zee then laughs on the digital camera and turns it round to face her boyfriend, and writes throughout the display: “My boyfriend judging me lol.”

While Zee wished to look and feel her greatest after giving start, some trolls judged her for placing make-up on instantly.

One wrote: “I would be holding my baby but OK the make up …”

“OK why are you putting makeup on if you’re just going home?” requested one other.

A 3rd commented sarcastically: “Nothing like bonding with you baby.”

But different ladies had been fast to assist Zee, one wrote: “So happy seeing women take such good care of themselves after having a baby get it girl!”

Another commented: “How are you not in pain lol. I just had a c section too and I am very lazy to be getting ready like that.”

A fourth lady replied: “Had a baby, had major abdominal surgery, looking freaking flawless …. Women rule the world.”

Someone else mentioned: “And I was proud I went to the toilet on my own.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission