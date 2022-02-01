Mumtaz, Awais put Pakistan in fifth-place playoff as Ariful ton goes in vain
Pakistan 176 for 4 (Haseebullah 79, Shehzad 36, Rakibul 2-28) beat Bangladesh 175 (Ariful 100, Mumtaz 3-16, Awais 3-52) by six wickets
Haseebullah crunched 4 fours and 4 sixes in his 79 to safe a cushty win for Pakistan. Together with Shehzad, he gave Pakistan a constructive begin, and when the primary wicket fell, the No. 3 Irfan Khan (24) and No. 4 Abdul Faseeh (22*) made helpful contributions too. Faseeh had No. 6 Abbas Ali for firm when Pakistan sealed the win within the forty seventh over.
United Arab Emirates 128 for two (Smith 49, Mehra 48, Forbes 1-32) beat Ireland 122 (Dickson 40, Giyanani 2-12, Parashar 2-15) by eight wickets
Two days after defeating hosts West Indies, United Arab Emirates group pulled off one other massive win, this time defeating Full Member nation Ireland to win the Plate competitors and end ninth within the 16-team occasion.
UAE’s batters then showed no concerns in tackling the same Port-of-Spain pitch, with opener Kai Smith (49) and No. 3 Punya Mehra (48*) hitting 12 fours and a six between them. The game ended with Mehra hitting a six and UAE chased their target down with 24 overs to spare.
West Indies 262 for 2 (Bishop 112*, Wickham 104, B Bennett 1-31) beat Zimbabwe 256 for 4 (D Bennett 77*, B Bennett 62, Mitchell 42*, Layne 2-44) by eight wickets
Zimbabwe rode on half-centuries from brothers David Bennett and Brian Bennett to publish 256 for 4. David hit an unbeaten 77 from No. 5 and Brian made 62 from No. 4, and so they placed on 102 for the fourth wicket. Their stand helped Zimbabwe get better after Johann Layne’s new-ball burst had lowered the aspect to 25 for two. Zimbabwe have been solely 168 for 3 on the 40-over mark, however late hitting from Conor Mitchell, who scored an unbeaten 42 in 26 balls, helped Zimbabwe end with a 250-plus rating.
