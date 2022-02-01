Mumtaz, Awais put Pakistan in fifth-place playoff as Ariful ton goes in vain

Pakistan 176 for 4 (Haseebullah 79, Shehzad 36, Rakibul 2-28) beat Bangladesh 175 (Ariful 100, Mumtaz 3-16, Awais 3-52) by six wickets

Three wickets apiece for Mehran Mumtaz and Awais Ali helped Pakistan get the better of Bangladesh and seal a spot within the fifth-place playoff match towards Sri Lanka on the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. Left-arm spinner Mumtaz took 3 for 16 whereas seam bowler Awais completed with 3 for 52 to bowl Bangladesh out for 175. After that, a 76-run opening stand between Haseebullah Khan and Muhammad Shehzad set the bottom for an eventual six-wicket win.

A run out and two Awais scalps lowered Bangladesh to 23 for 3 early, and if it wasn’t for No. 5 Ariful Islam ‘s 100 in 119 balls, Pakistan’s goal may have been smaller. He hit 5 fours and 4 sixes however discovered little assist with the second-highest rating being 25 and eight of Bangladesh’s batters getting dismissed in single digits. Ariful was the bulk contributor in two half-century stands, first with opener Iftakher Hossain after which with No. 10 Ripon Mondol, earlier than Mumtaz ran via the tail together with his three wickets.

Haseebullah crunched 4 fours and 4 sixes in his 79 to safe a cushty win for Pakistan. Together with Shehzad, he gave Pakistan a constructive begin, and when the primary wicket fell, the No. 3 Irfan Khan (24) and No. 4 Abdul Faseeh (22*) made helpful contributions too. Faseeh had No. 6 Abbas Ali for firm when Pakistan sealed the win within the forty seventh over.

United Arab Emirates 128 for two (Smith 49, Mehra 48, Forbes 1-32) beat Ireland 122 (Dickson 40, Giyanani 2-12, Parashar 2-15) by eight wickets

Two days after defeating hosts West Indies, United Arab Emirates group pulled off one other massive win, this time defeating Full Member nation Ireland to win the Plate competitors and end ninth within the 16-team occasion.

UAE’s batters then showed no concerns in tackling the same Port-of-Spain pitch, with opener Kai Smith (49) and No. 3 Punya Mehra (48*) hitting 12 fours and a six between them. The game ended with Mehra hitting a six and UAE chased their target down with 24 overs to spare.

West Indies 262 for 2 (Bishop 112*, Wickham 104, B Bennett 1-31) beat Zimbabwe 256 for 4 (D Bennett 77*, B Bennett 62, Mitchell 42*, Layne 2-44) by eight wickets

It was a day out for the batters in the match to decide 11th place, with centuries from two West Indies batters sealing victory in Diego Martin over Zimbabwe.

In a chase of 257, opener Teddy Bishop crunched an unbeaten 121-ball 112 and No. 3 Kevin Wickham made 104 in 116 balls for West Indies. Their 194-run second-wicket stand would have helped calm the group down after they misplaced opener Matthew Nandu within the second over of the chase. West Indies ultimately gained with 4 balls to spare, with No. 4 Rivaldo Clarke hitting the successful six.

Zimbabwe rode on half-centuries from brothers David Bennett and Brian Bennett to publish 256 for 4. David hit an unbeaten 77 from No. 5 and Brian made 62 from No. 4, and so they placed on 102 for the fourth wicket. Their stand helped Zimbabwe get better after Johann Layne’s new-ball burst had lowered the aspect to 25 for two. Zimbabwe have been solely 168 for 3 on the 40-over mark, however late hitting from Conor Mitchell, who scored an unbeaten 42 in 26 balls, helped Zimbabwe end with a 250-plus rating.