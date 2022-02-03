Municipality taken to Human Rights Commission over dirty water | Citypress

Last week Buffalo City Mayor Xola Pakati issued a warning to residents to not drink the water, because it was deemed unsafe on the time. Photo: Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik / GroundUp

A Buffalo City councillor has lodged a grievance with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), following a water disaster within the metropolitan municipality. This as residents stand in lengthy queues to purchase ingesting water, in worry that what comes out of their faucets won’t be protected.

Last week Buffalo City Mayor Xola Pakati issued a warning to residents to not drink the water, because it was deemed unsafe on the time.

The municipality was hit by heavy rains that resulted in lethal floods and the displacement of at the very least 300 households, particularly within the Mdantsane and Duncan Village areas. Following the floods, residents of Buffalo City seen that the water from their faucets was soiled and didn’t appear protected for human consumption.

Sue Bentley, DA Buffalo City caucus chief, mentioned that they had lodged the grievance in opposition to the municipality amid the human rights violations due to the water disaster.

“Since the beginning of January, various areas in the metro have been without clean drinking water or are experiencing intermittent water supply or a total lack of water. On January 27, Xola issued a statement in which he warned residents not to drink tap water until further notice.

“However, water provided by Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality through its water tankers is no different from tap water and is also not potable.” Bentley mentioned:

This has led to residents complaining of abdomen cramps and diarrhoea.

According to her, alleged poor upkeep of water remedy vegetation, late purchases of liquid chlorine and ageing water infrastructure ought to be positioned squarely on the toes of town supervisor [Andile Sihlahla], the mayor and his committee.

“According to the Constitution, every person has the right to access to sufficient water and decent sanitation. The lack of water and sanitation is a public health crisis and deprives people of their right to live in dignity,” Bentley mentioned.

“Before this current crisis, we asked the mayor and the city manager to take residents into their confidence on the condition of water infrastructure and the supply and safety of the water. By their inaction, the ANC-led metro leadership are denying the human rights of residents of the metro. We, therefore, request the SAHRC to urgently intervene in terms of these human rights violations.”

Safe to drink

However, following his journey to the Umzonyana Water Treatment Plant in East London on Tuesday, to evaluate the water high quality, the mayor assured residents that the water was protected to drink.

“We have been hard at work to restore water quality and reliability since our public announcement issued on January 27. We want to report that the water quality in the city has gradually improved to a point where we can confirm that the water is now to the requisite standard.” He mentioned:

The turbidity on the water has been capable of come all the way down to the required ranges and the color of the water is now regular.

Pakati mentioned, whereas the water was now protected to drink, the municipality suggested residents to make use of it sparingly and with care as water was a scarce useful resource. He mentioned water shedding would nonetheless be applied from 10pm till 4am each day till the system has absolutely recovered.

RATHER BE SAFE THAN SORRY

However, residents of Amalinda in East London, Coceka Yeko and Amanda Mtshiyo, mentioned they weren’t satisfied it was protected to drink the faucet water.

Yeko mentioned she would reasonably purchase her water and err on the aspect of warning. “I have been relying on tap water myself but, after what we saw last week, with the water coming out of the taps so dirty, we don’t trust anything. I also had stomach cramps and I was worried that it might have been because of the water. So, for now I am just going to buy my water.”

She mentioned, regardless of the assurances by the mayor, she didn’t need to take dangers, particularly for her two younger youngsters. “I would rather be safe than sorry. So, I am going to buy my water or, at the very least, boil the tap water before consuming it, if I don’t have money to buy some.”

Commenting on the grievance in opposition to the metro, municipal spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya mentioned:

As town, we welcome the grievance, despite the fact that it isn’t aiding now in getting the establishment out of the disaster speedily.

“It is, nevertheless, a reflection of democracy in action. We will cooperate with the probe, as we always do.

In fact, we have been extremely transparent in divulging to our communities every step of the water situation, up to a level of telling them when to or not to drink. So, who knows, perhaps the SAHRC might use our case to teach others how to handle an unforeseen catastrophic disaster that leads to a crippling water crisis.”