Munoz shoots second 60 of the PGA season

Sebastian Munoz has shot a 12-under par 60 within the opening spherical of the Byron Nelson to turn into the primary participant in PGA Tour historical past with two rounds of 60 or higher in the identical season.

Munoz was at two-under par when he earned a one-stroke penalty due to a wayward tee shot on the eighth gap.

The 29-year-old Colombian, who lives within the Dallas space, then went six-under over the following 4 holes. He made eagles on the two par 5 holes, the ninth and the twelfth, and sank three-foot birdies in between.

In the center of the golf green after his tee shot on the 18th gap – one other par 5 – Munoz missed the inexperienced to the best. But he made a pleasant flop shot and sank the round-ending 12-foot birdie.

Munoz additionally had a 60 within the opening spherical of the the RSM Classic at Seaside in Georgia in November, though that was a 10-under rating. He went on to complete third there.

TPC Craig Ranch, the second-year house of the Nelson, is about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas and 30 miles east of the University of North Texas, the place Munoz went to high school.

He completed his spherical earlier than two main winners from Dallas teed off within the afternoon in the identical group, with a four-stroke lead over Mito Pereira and Peter Malnati among the many earlier finishers.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No.1 participant on the earth, was making his first particular person begin since successful the Masters 5 weeks in the past.

Three-time main winner Jordan Spieth, ranked No.9, was in motion for the primary time since his win at RBC Heritage the week after the Masters.