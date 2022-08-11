Munster stars for Storm as Panthers held scoreless for first time in seven years
Both performed underneath Green throughout his time as Queensland coach in final yr’s State of Origin collection. Munster was Green’s five-eighth. On this evening, he was Bellamy’s fullback.
He is among the Melbourne mentor’s nice luxuries. The competitors’s premier five-eighth and can put on No.6 for Mal Meninga’s Australian group on the World Cup later this yr. But so spectacular is Munster within the No.1 that former teammate Cameron Smith thinks he might be a prime three fullback within the recreation.
“We’ll probably look at it on our opposition, on what we think is the best way to use Munster and the best way to use Nick [Meaney] and their strengths. I’m not quite sure we’ll actually stick to Munster at fullback all the time,” Bellamy stated.
“We’ll have a bit of a chat about that with the leaders, our halves, and see what the coaches think. It’s been handy with [Ryan Papenhuyzen] being out and Nick missing a week. We’re fairly to lucky to have him. He’s just such a competitor, he competes in everything at training and he competes in everything in a game.”
The premiership frontrunners had been closely depleted. Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris are all sidelined whereas Charlie Staines was referred to as in to fill a void left at fullback by Dylan Edwards.
Now coach Ivan Cleary is sweating on the health of Liam Martin within the run to the finals after the Penrith back-rower was left on crutches with a suspected syndesmosis damage on his left ankle suffered throughout the second half.
“Credit to the Storm, I thought they played well. They were very desperate, probably a bit more than we were at the end of the day,” Cleary stated.
“I felt like there some combination issues. When you play a good team and a defensive unit that are totally committed, that shows up. There were some good lessons in there tonight for us. It’s a good lesson for our younger guys. It’s just disappointing we couldn’t get some points on the board.”
