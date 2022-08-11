Munster’s No.1 move a week-to-week call

Craig Bellamy will weigh up Cameron Munster’s fullback transfer on a week-by-week foundation with the positional swap holding the ability to reignite Melbourne’s NRL season.

Per week after scoring a hat-trick in his first sport again at fullback, Munster was once more one of many Storm’s finest of their 16-0 win over Penrith on Thursday night time.

The Queensland State of Origin star impressed in each assault and defence, at one stage saving a attempt to busting downfield in the identical minute to maintain the Storm in management.

Melbourne’s season regarded shot when Ryan Papenhuyzen went down final month with a year-ending knee harm as a part of a four-match shedding streak for the Storm.

But 4 weeks later and Melbourne at the moment are again among the many competitors’s real contenders, with their assault trying harmful once more with Munster on the again.

Asked about his finals plans after Thursday night time’s win, Bellamy mentioned Munster and Nick Meaney might alternate between fullback and five-eighth.

“We will probably look at it on our opposition, and what we think the best way to use Munster and (Meaney)’s strengths,” Bellamy mentioned.

“I’m not quite sure that we will stick to Munster at fullback all the time.

“We have to have a chat about that with our leaders and our halves and see how we go from there.

“Whatever we decide on at the end of the year he and Nick will have a bit of practice there.”

Regardless of what Melbourne resolve, Munster’s transfer has confirmed a wake-up name for the competitors.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary made no secret of Munster’s hazard at No.1 on Thursday night time, as he additionally had a job within the Storm’s first strive after which helped preserve the Panthers scoreless for the primary time since 2015.

“I don’t know whether fullback is much different, but he doesn’t have as much defensive work to do. He is definitely dangerous,” Cleary famous

“(He was) definitely a threat.”

Bellamy, nonetheless, refuses to consider that the Storm have totally turned issues round.

He was not satisfied within the midst of Melbourne’s shedding streak final month that this season was salvageable, and Bellamy believes they’ve some solution to go to be aggressive late within the finals.

Thursday night time’s win ought to give them some enhance nonetheless, making certain they’ll end the spherical within the high 4 with three weeks to go.

“I think it was our best defensive performance (against Penrith), we kept them to zero,” Bellamy mentioned.

“They had a number of guys out as effectively.

“(But to say we have) turned it round, it’s kind of of sturdy time period to be trustworthy.

“We had some good things against the Warriors and Titans, and some things things that didn’t go that well.”