Mural meant to highlight Highland Park, N.J.’s diversity vandalized twice in less than a week

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. — A mural meant to spotlight one neighborhood’s variety was defaced twice simply days after the paintings was accomplished.

The mural in Highland Park is titled, “Home Is Where We Make It.” It was accomplished late final week, however by Saturday it was defaced a number of instances, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

Anthony Redmen had watched because it was being painted.

“People were stopping by talking among themselves, the community. It was just a nice social atmosphere when she was doing it. To come back and see this, it’s like terrible,” stated Redmen, who lives in Somerset.

Highland Park police are investigating this as a case of legal mischief.

“People need to learn how to accept change a little bit more,” stated New Brunswick resident Jazz G.

The artist behind the challenge, Amrisa Niranjan, informed Rincon she’s startled, including, “Many people said kind things during the installation. However, many people said hateful things. I was referenced as a racist and a Nazi by individuals who approached me while I was working.

“Public artwork can usually be a mirror for a neighborhood, and if you’re on this neighborhood and do not like this reflection of your property, now is an ideal time to face up in opposition to any hatred,” Niranjan added.

The mural was meant to spotlight current resettlement efforts for asylum seekers and refugees and function a reminder because the city’s welcoming historical past. Many have now been left annoyed by what has occurred.

“That’s a hate crime. That’s a hate crime right there,” stated Shauna Figueroa

“I’m shocked, let’s put it that way. I am shocked,” stated Rochelle Blum of Highland Park.

“I don’t think it’s representative of the community or the people that live here at all,” Samantha Blum added.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the graffiti, saying incidents in New Jersey have been on the rise.

“It’s just to drive a wedge between people, and it’s just not right,” stated CAIRs Dylan Terpstra.

The one brilliant spot has been the neighborhood response.

“We didn’t have to point it out to anyone that this is a problem. The local community understood that from the very beginning,” Terpstra stated.

Over the weekend, greater than 100 individuals got here out for an impromptu rally to indicate their assist for the artist, the mural, and what it stands for.