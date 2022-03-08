Murder accused, Arnold Terblanche’s appeal against bail ruling dismissed | News24

Arnold Terblanche’s enchantment towards his bail ruling was dismissed within the Gqeberha High Court in the present day, March 8.

Terblanche, who is among the accused within the homicide of his estranged spouse, Vicki Terblanche, was denied bail by Magistrate Kriban Pillay within the Gqeberha Magistrates Court in January this 12 months.

The 55-year-old instantly appealed this ruling, as soon as once more arguing that him being granted bail can be within the curiosity of his minor son that he shared with Vicki.

Terblanche’s most important argument centered round the truth that he was the 12-year-old boy’s main caregiver and is anxious about his son’s psychological wellbeing.

During the enchantment judgement, Judge Glen Goosen stated {that a} courtroom of enchantment won’t evenly intrude with a trial courtroom’s train of its discretion in relation to bail. He added that the willpower of what constitutes distinctive circumstances, which within the curiosity of justice warrants the discharge of an accused, includes a worth judgement. It pertains to the discretion exercised by the courtroom contemplating bail.

“In relation to these two critical aspects, the magistrate made a value judgement in deciding that having regard to the nature and gravity of the offences and the appellant’s personal circumstances, the circumstances relied upon by him were not as such to entitle him to release in the interest of justice,” Goosen stated.

“In coming to this conclusion, a discretion was exercised. I am not persuaded that it was wrongly exercised. There is, in my view, no basis to find that the court a quo (the court from which an appeal was taken) was wrong or wrongly exercised its discretion,” he added.

He additionally stated that an onus is forged upon an accused by Section 60 (11). The accused should fulfill the courtroom that distinctive circumstances exist, which within the curiosity of justice, require their launch on bail.

“Insofar as the findings above are concerned, the court a quo was correct to find that the onus had not been discharged.”

Terblanche and his co-accused, Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach (32) and Dylan Cullis (24) face a number of prices after Vicki’s physique was present in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October 2021.

They might be showing within the Gqeberha Magistrates Court once more on March 28.