Murder accused cut off Tazne van Wyk’s hand to get rid of DNA evidence, State alleges | News24

Warning: This story accommodates graphic particulars which will upset delicate readers.

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk fought for her life and scratched the person who raped and killed her, the State alleges.

Her assassin was then confronted with no selection however to chop her left hand off as a result of his DNA would have been underneath her fingernails.

The man on trial for murdering her says she scratched him accidentally when he was reaching out to consolation her whereas they had been being kidnapped.

The man accused of raping and murdering Cape Town major faculty pupil Tazne van Wyk, 8, reduce her left hand off as a result of she fought so onerous the police would have discovered his DNA underneath her fingernails, the State alleged throughout his trial on Tuesday.

“She fought back against you,” prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst stated within the Western Cape High Court.

“She scratched you. She fought you.”

The accused retorted from the dock via an Afrikaans interpreter: “It’s not so.”

Badenhorst continued: “And you forced yourself on her because of your high sex drive, and you raped her. That is what I am going to argue. That’s why the bones in her hips were all injured because of the insertion of your penis into her vagina.”

Again, he denied it.

Earlier, the accused confirmed Judge Alan Maher an extended crimson scar on his arm from the place he stated Tazne had scratched him as a result of she thought he was one of many dangerous guys who he stated kidnapped them twice on the day she disappeared on 7 February 2020.

“You killed her because you knew this little girl isn’t going to keep quiet. And you knew that you had to amputate her hand because you knew that she had scratched you,” submitted Badenhorst.

The accused requested why he would try this to her as a result of he and Tazne acquired alongside nicely.

Tazne van Wyk’s mom, Carmen, lays flowers the place the woman’s physique was discovered. Breyten Cupido/Archive

He has alleged three overseas black males and a lady in a taxi stopped and requested him for instructions in Ravensmead, Cape Town, whereas he was on his approach to the mosque.

He claimed Tazne appeared subsequent to him, and acquired in once they provided cash for instructions, and he felt obliged to observe.

At no level did he contact her mother and father who lived throughout the street from him, and even his landlord who lived diagonally throughout the best way from Tazne’s home, to say she was protected and in a taxi with him and they need to not fear.

He claimed he didn’t know her in any respect.

He additionally claimed they had been taken all the best way to Worcester and was booted out of the taxi on the N1. While attempting to get again to Cape Town, the “four foreigners” returned in a bakkie and kidnapped them once more.

Only this time they wore black garments and the girl with them had one thing white smeared on her face.

He stated they will need to have murdered Tazne as a result of they took her into bushes subsequent to a river and he by no means noticed her once more.

However final week, he stated he was stored within the bakkie till after that they had dumped Tazne in a water pipe subsequent to the N1. He was lastly kicked out of the bakkie on the outskirts of Bloemfontein close to a roadblock.

Tazne van Wyk. Supplied Supplied

It has been virtually two years and 6 months for the reason that little woman was murdered, and the accused has nonetheless not reported to the police he was kidnapped, nor that he was robbed when the unidentified foreigners stole his quilt.

In the quick aftermath of her alleged homicide by the strangers, he additionally didn’t contact the police, or inform any family about his ordeal.

Instead, he headed for Port Elizabeth for a job.

He pleaded not responsible to twenty prices.

Besides the cost of raping, murdering and chopping Tazne’s hand off, he additionally faces prices of incest, the rape of minors, and extreme assault of his stepchildren.

He additionally faces a cost of absconding from parole so he might take his daughter to Johannesburg to cover her rising abdomen from when he impregnated her.

He stated the kids had been all mendacity about him to get on TV, and his daughter pressured herself on him repeatedly.

The trial continues on Wednesday.