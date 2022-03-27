Murder charge over stab death of NSW woman

A person has been charged with homicide after a lady died with a number of stab wounds exterior a house in NSW.

Police discovered the 21-year-old with important accidents mendacity exterior her dwelling within the Newcastle suburb of Mayfield on Friday evening.

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics assisted the girl however she died on the scene.

A 3-year-old little one was additionally discovered on the scene, coated in blood however bodily unhurt, police mentioned on Saturday.

Local commander Superintendent Wayne Humphrey mentioned the kid appeared to have been current through the incident and was being cared for by relations.

The 22-year-old man, who can be from Mayfield, was arrested and brought to hospital for a hand damage.

He has since been charged with homicide, aggravated enter dwelling with intent, and breaching a home violence order.

The man was refused bail and is because of seem at Newcastle Local Court on Monday.