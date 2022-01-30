Murder charges over ‘complex’ Qld deaths

A 28-year-old Ipswich man has been charged with homicide over the deaths of two individuals as police proceed a “complex” investigation after a home fireplace south of Brisbane.

The couple’s our bodies had been discovered within the burnt-out stays of a Collingwood Park house on January 23, and autopsy outcomes later confirmed “evidence of violence”.

The 28-year-old was charged with two counts of homicide and one rely of arson on Sunday morning, Queensland police stated in an announcement.

Detective Inspector Heath McQueen is anticipated to make additional touch upon the investigation in a while Sunday.

On Friday, he described the circumstances of the home fireplace and deaths of a 68-year-old girl and 73-year-old man as advanced.

“Post-mortems have been conducted … I am unable to go into details other than confirming their deaths are suspicious, and not contributable to the fire, with evidence of violence,” Det Insp McQueen stated.

The couple – who’ve been recognized by colleagues on social media as Joe and Christine Stephan – had been discovered within the decrease stage of the house that caught alight early final Sunday.