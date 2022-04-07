Murder charges over NSW hit-run death

A person and a lady have been charged with homicide over the alleged hit-and-run dying of a teen in South Nowra in NSW’s southeast.

Police say the 18-year-old was allegedly hit by a utility on Old Southern Road at round 3pm on February 24 and died in Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital a short while later.

Following inquiries detectives seized a white Mitsubishi Triton utility from a Currarong deal with and on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old lady at a cabin in Terrey Hills on Sydney’s northern seashores.

The pair have been charged with homicide and have been refused bail to seem at Manly Local Court on Friday.