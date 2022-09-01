Murder Inspired By Film ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’ Cracked In 3 Hours: Cops

The suspect was caught on the New Delhi Railway Station. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Drawing inspiration from the 1996 movie ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi‘, a 17-year-old home assist killed his employer’s little one with disabilities and tried to flee with money and jewelry, forsaking a black glove, the police in Delhi mentioned on Thursday.

He was caught inside three hours, simply as his prepare was about to depart the station, the Safdarjung Enclave police mentioned.

The little one had been discovered lifeless a day in the past at his house. The boy’s dad and mom and grandmother had gone to a temple, and his sister too left for the market after some time. When she got here again, she discovered her brother lifeless.

When she checked the home, she discovered that some jewelry, a cell phone and round Rs 40,000 in money have been additionally lacking, police mentioned.

According to the police, the boy was killed after he noticed the home assist steal the objects and raised an alarm. The teenager informed the police that he felt humiliated cleansing after the boy and had been on the lookout for an out however didn’t have the cash to take action.

After stealing the money and jewelry and strangling the boy, he left a black glove on the spot – as seen within the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan film ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi‘, the police mentioned.

Acting shortly to catch the suspect, the police discovered that he had been employed through one other servant.

They additionally tracked down some kin of {the teenager} who mentioned he might have left for his village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi the place his mom lives, the police mentioned.

Teams have been despatched to completely different railway stations and the Anand Vihar bus terminal. The home assist was caught on the New Delhi Railway Station together with the stolen jewelry and money.

The sufferer’s household has been left shocked by the incident. The boy’s physique had many bruises, in line with a pal of the household.

The teenager had appeared obedient and by no means refused any work, he mentioned, including they by no means observed something suspicious about his behaviour.