Murder probe after teen bundled into car

The reward for info referring to the suspected kidnapping and homicide of a Lake Macquarie teenager virtually three many years in the past has been raised to $1 million.

Sixteen-year-old Gordana Kotevski was final seen being compelled right into a car on Powell Street within the south Newcastle suburb of Charleston.

She had been strolling to her aunt’s house on the identical highway round 9pm on November 24, 1994.

It was lower than a 1km stroll from Charlestown Square Shopping Centre – the place she had been late-night procuring earlier that night – to her aunt’s house.

Camera Icon Gordana Kotevski is one in all three Lake Macquarie girls whose disappearance is being reinvestigate by police. NSW Police Credit: NCA NewsWire

Despite intensive investigations over time, Gordana has by no means been positioned.

Detectives reopened her case in 2019 together with 1979 disappearances and suspected murders of Robyn Hickie and Amanda Robinson.

They have supplied up the $1 million reward within the hope it is going to encourage extra folks to return ahead with info.

A 2003 Coronial Inquest into Gordana’s disappearance discovered that {the teenager} was deceased and probably because of foul play.

Gordana’s aunt, Julia Talevski will converse at a press convention at 10am on Wednesday at Belmont Police Station.