Murder-suicide under investigation in Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A husband and spouse are useless after an obvious murder-suicide in Lynn, the Essex District Attorney’s Office mentioned Friday.

Officers responded to a house on Mudge Street round 1:20 p.m.. A person and a girl had been pronounced useless on the scene.

According to the D.A., Jessie Mitchell, 46, died from an obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound. Yajaira Mitchell, 31, seemed to be fatally shot.

On April 25, Yajaira was granted a restraining order in opposition to Jessie for a yr.

Lynn Police, State Police, and the D.A.’s workplace are investigating.