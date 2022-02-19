Murdered Limpopo cop’s wife and her boyfriend arrested | News24

The hawks introduced the arrest of three folks in reference to a R5.9 million fraud.

The spouse of a murdered police officer has been arrested because the prime suspect following the homicide of her husband.

The spouse’s boyfriend was additionally arrested.

The couple will be a part of two different males who had been arrested final yr.

The 41-year-old spouse of a murdered Limpopo police officer has been arrested along with a person believed to be her boyfriend.

Police have recognized the 2 as prime suspects within the homicide of Warrant Officer Mogokolodi Cleopas Digama, who was stationed on the Apel police station. The two had been arrested on Friday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, the spouse was arrested at her residence within the Nebo, Sekhukhune.

“Her accomplice, who is reported to be her boyfriend, was arrested by the same team at Ga- Mashashane. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased’s wife has a child with her accomplice,” Maluleke added.

Digama was attacked and killed by closely armed males at a spaza store in Apel on 27 June final yr whereas he was on his approach residence.

The gunmen drove off in his automobile which was later discovered burnt out in Madibong village close to Sekhukhune.

Maluleke stated the matter was instantly referred to the Hawks, and an enormous hunt for the killers was launched.

The first two suspects, Mpusheng Titos Malata and Nosky Mabitla had been arrested in June and July 2021 respectively.

“Malata and Mabitla were denied bail by the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s court and will appear again on 24 February 2022,” Maluleke stated.

Digama’s spouse and her boyfriend are anticipated to make their first look within the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Monday 21 February to face homicide fees.

Provincial Hawks head Major General Thobeka Jozi, has praised the workforce on the newest arrests.

“An attack on a police official is an attack to the State. We are going to utilise all the available resources to make sure that those who find pleasure in killing the police are brought to book and dealt with accordingly,” Jozi stated.

