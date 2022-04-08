Murdered Vicki Terblanche ‘the abuser’ not ‘abused’ – court hears | News24

Murdered Nelson Mandela Bay mom, Vicki Terblanche, was neither emotionally nor bodily abused by her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, who’s now one of many accused in her homicide case. In reality, she was the abuser.

This is simply one of many many allegations that Terblanche’s authorized consultant, Alwyn Griebenow, learn into the report throughout his shopper’s recent bid for bail within the Gqeberha Magistrates Court right now, April 7.

The 55-year-old appeared in court docket for a second bail software primarily based on new details after his first bid for bail was denied by this court docket in January this yr. His enchantment in opposition to this determination was additionally dismissed by the Gqeberha High Court early final month.

As a part of the brand new details that Terblanche is basing his bid for bail on, Griebenow learn a number of sworn affidavits of various witnesses into the report.Each certainly one of these witnesses fully dismissed what was mentioned by investigating officer, Col. Rhynhardt “Kanna” Swanepoel, in his opposing bail affidavit.

Responding to what Swanepoel mentioned in his affidavit about how Vicki tried to commit suicide and at the very least certainly one of his earlier spouses was admitted to a psychiatric facility resulting from alleged abuse by Terblanche, Griebenow learn an affidavit by Terblanche’s first spouse, Natasha Potgieter, whom he was married to for seven years, from 1989 to 1996. According to Potgieter’s affidavit, Terblanche had by no means abused her, not bodily or emotionally in any manner. She additionally mentioned in her affidavit that he’s not domineering or dictatorial as claimed.

“He had never laid a hand on me and I had never tried to commit suicide. I didn’t feel fearful and I wasn’t ever coerced into anything. My relationship with Arnold was based on mutual respect. He was a loving, caring husband and father,” she mentioned. Potgieter, who can be the mom of Terblanche’s eldest daughter, Natalie Nel, mentioned that the choice to break up was a mutual one for the reason that love between them had dissipated. She additionally talked about that since he was such a fantastic father, Nel determined to completely stay along with her father when she was 14 years outdated, a choice that her mom was happy with.

The court docket additionally heard that Terblanche’s home employee had been working for him for the previous 16 years and knew Vicki effectively. When the 2 separated, she would often clear Vicki’s home and was like a mom to their 12-year-old son. According to the home employee’s affidavit, she by no means noticed any marks on Vicki’s physique indicating that she had been abused by her husband.

“Vicki was not abused, she was the abuser. Arnold bought her expensive clothes and sent her on luxury overseas trips. He was a good husband and father and very generous.” She additionally mentioned that Swanepoel’s declare that she had unlawfully entered Vicki’s home to take photos and movies that she despatched to Arnold, was factually incorrect since she cleaned Vicki’s home twice every week, which means that she wasn’t breaking and coming into when she went inside to fetch the minor baby’s garments and drugs.

She additionally claimed that she took the images and movies of her personal accord, not as a result of she was instructed by Arnold. “Vicki consumed a lot of alcohol and would then change. Her favourite drinks were gin and red wine but Arnold refrained from drinking. On the days I went to clean Vicki’s house, I would find smoked cigarettes and bottles of alcohol. There was also a strange pipe lying around the back door that I later learned was for the use of substances. She often screamed hysterically and once held a kitchen knife and screamed at Arnold. He just walked away.”

Griebenow continued to learn affidavits into the report, together with that of Terblanche’s brother, Marius Terblanche and his son, Ethan. Swanepoel had mentioned in his affidavit that Terblanche allegedly threatened that Marius would lose his job if Ethan didn’t make an affidavit stating that Vicki had given him medication. He allegedly additionally bribed Ethan with a automotive. Both Ethan and Marius denied these claims of their respective affidavits.

The matter was postponed till May 3, when the court docket will make a ruling on whether or not or not these had been certainly new details introduced.