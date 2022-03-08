Murray to donate prize money to Ukraine

Andy Murray has pledged to donate his prize cash for the remainder of the yr to assist youngsters affected by the warfare in Ukraine.

Murray, who’s an envoy for Unicef UK, is working with the charity to help youngsters with medical provides and academic wants.

The father of 4 wrote on Twitter: “Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits.

“It’s important schooling continues, so UNICEF is working to allow entry to studying for displaced youngsters, in addition to supporting the rehabilitation of broken colleges, along with alternative tools and furnishings.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link – https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace – now.”

Murray’s announcement got here on the identical day that tennis’ governing our bodies got here collectively to announce a donation of $US700,000 ($A960,615) to assist humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and help the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the 4 grand slams have every donated 100,000 US {dollars} to humanitarian efforts via Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The Wimbledon Foundation has additionally made donations to the British Red Cross and the Disaster Emergency Committee.

Ribbons within the colors of the Ukraine flag will likely be distributed to gamers at Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday.

Ukrainian No.1 Elina Svitolina and recently-retired participant Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has returned to Ukraine to affix the reserve military, have additionally produced a brief video with a message of hope for his or her nation.