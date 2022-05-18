Mushfiqur’s eighth Test hundred takes Bangladesh into lead

Tea Bangladesh 436 for six (Mushfiqur 104*, Nayeem 4*, Rajitha 4-48) lead Sri Lanka 397 (Mathews 199, Chandimal 66, Nayeem 6-105) by 39 runs

After changing into the primary Bangladesh cricketer to achieve 5000 runs in Test cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim introduced up his eighth Test hundred to take Bangladesh into the lead on the fourth of the primary Test in Chattogram. Sri Lanka, nonetheless, pulled issues again a contact by choosing up three wickets within the center session however the hosts, having taken a lead of 39 runs, are nonetheless forward.

Resuming the second session simply 12 runs behind Sri Lanka’s first-innings complete of 397, Bangladesh misplaced back-to-back wickets with out including to their rating however didn’t take lengthy to get into the lead and reached 436 for six on the finish of the second session. Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 104 and had Nayeem Hasan for firm on 4.

Kasun Rajitha, simply the very best bowler for Sri Lanka within the innings, struck straight after lunch. He first eliminated Litton Das for 88 earlier than uprooting Tamim Iqbal’s center stump the very subsequent ball. Litton, particularly, can be kicking himself for lacking a 3rd Test hundred after edging an innocuous quick and huge first ball after lunch to the wicketkeeper.

The subsequent ball to Tamim, although, was a Rajitha particular. Coming again to bat after retiring damage at tea on the third day, Tamim went for the expansive drive to a fuller supply. However, Rajitha, bowling from across the wicket, obtained the ball to angle in and it crept between Tamim’s bat and pad to hit the center stump. Tamim fell for 133.

Sri Lanka may have had Shakib Al Hasan too quickly. Shakib flicked Ramesh Mendis to quick leg, the place Oshada Fernando did nicely to know on the ball which was dying on him. However, replays steered the ball had touched the bottom ever so barely and the on-field name of not out stood.

The Sri Lanka bowlers by now had a spring of their step, one thing that was lacking within the first session. They bowled tighter traces, beat the bat occasionally and compelled Shakib to counterattack. He did handle to search out a few fours however was rattled by the bouncer barrage from Asitha Fernando. Having been hit by the pacer on the helmet, Shakib tried to tug the quick ball solely to glove it to Niroshan Dickwella for 26.

Mushfiqur, in the meantime, held his personal on the different finish at the same time as issues began heating up within the center. There had been just a few glares and phrases exchanged with Asitha, however Mushfiqur remained agency. He reached his century with a faint tickle off Asitha down the leg aspect and celebrated his first Test century in over a 12 months with a fist pump.

Earlier, the beginning of the day was delayed by half-hour due to rain however as soon as play resumed, with Bangladesh on 318 for 3, Litton and Mushfiqur picked up from the place they’d left on the third night. Mushfiqur started the day simply 15 runs away from the 5000-run mark and reached the milestone with a deflection off his gloves all the way down to positive leg shortly after the primary drinks break.