Music brings people together. Dimash’s concert in Germany

On April 9, 2022 Dimash Qudaibergen’s first solo live performance in Germany passed off in Düsseldorf. The colossal power and the environment of unity didn’t stop for a second within the ISS Dome area.

The lengthy awaited Dimash’s solo live performance in Europe introduced collectively the viewers from Eurasia, America, Africa, Australia, from close to and much corners of the planet to see the large present of the Kazakh artist. Dimash introduced an altered program of the “ARNAU” tour, which had began earlier than the world pandemic.

The live performance program was multi-polar and was a mix of strict vocal compositions akin to “Ave Maria”, “Stranger” and in a really particular manner on this night time “Know” with a strong, filled with drive “Lay Down” and “Durdaraz”; touching the soul “Qairan Elim”, “If I never breath again” and “Let it be” with energetic dancing songs “Give me your love”, “Be with me” and “Screaming”.

A particular curiosity in Dimash’s live performance applications is the multilingual nature of the compositions he performs. “ARNAU” in Dusseldorf was not an exception. From the stage the compositions in English, acquainted to many individuals, had been carried out, and from the very starting of the present the viewers fortunately sang “Golden” and “Fly away”.

Dimash’s efficiency of the majestic “Olimpico” in Italian and the enduring “S.O.S.” in French captivated the viewers as all the time. The viewers favourite “Swans” in Russian sounded along with the viewers, mild and mild. In Chinese, Dimash sang “Autumn Strong”, “Battle of memory” and “War and peace”, every of which performs a particular position in his creativity.

And, in fact, many of the live performance was songs within the artist’s native language. A wealthy and exquisite Kazakh language dream was addressed as an instrument of unification of various peoples.

So, in the course of the conventional chanting with the viewers, Dears sang in refrain: “Let there be unity in the world” and “Men seni süyemin” (“I love you”).

The followers, who knew the lyrics by coronary heart, loved singing alongside to Dimash’s songs, which had already turn out to be worldwide. The choruses of “Unforgettable Day,” “Mahhabat ber Magan,” and “Daididau” had been repeated a number of instances by Dears with out letting the artist go.

About the live performance viewers we are able to safely say – they had been united by the music, as a result of the live performance introduced collectively individuals who got here from totally different continents, talking totally different languages, totally different nationalities and ages. However, all these variations turned imperceptible as quickly as the primary chords started to play and the lights of lanterns, lights, banners and the loving hearts of the artist’s followers lit up within the corridor.

The environment of the live performance was charming and pleasant, every track was obtained by the viewers with nice dedication, in the course of the breaks between songs, Dimash communicated with the viewers in numerous languages, managing to simply accept bouquets and jokes.

The multinational group of the artist – technical band, musicians, dancers, all gave their greatest and turned the night into an incredible celebration.

Zarina Bozhakova and Jordan Arakelyan lit up the viewers with the track “Fire”, and Olzhas Kurmanbek, enjoying the kobyz, created a particular magical environment within the corridor.

At the top of the present the power of the artist and the viewers was at a most. During the efficiency Dimash organized an impromptu battle on the drums with Ilya Pokrovskiy, got here all the way down to the viewers a number of instances, by no means drained to thank the followers and completed the live performance, promising an early assembly in Prague.

