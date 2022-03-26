Music greats pay tribute to ‘amazing’ Taylor Hawkins

Fellow musicians have paid tribute to “incredible talent” Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who has died aged 50.

Hawkins was hailed as a “generous and cool person” in addition to being an “amazing musician” and “unstoppable rock power”.

Hawkins’ loss of life was introduced by the band on Friday within the midst of a pageant tour of South America.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich revealed he spoke to Hawkins on the cellphone simply final week.

“At BottleRock recently, I had the best seat in the house right above you and once again stood in amazement watching as you effortlessly steered Foo Fighters through a two hour festival set with the perfect balance of swing, swagger, bounce and insane chops,” Ulrich wrote.

“Your phone call a week ago touched and inspired me and I will always be appreciative for you championing our community as in your parting words… ‘Drummers stick together!’

“Damn right brother. Except now the community is lesser without you.”

Mick Jagger additionally expressed his unhappiness on the information of Hawkins’ passing.

Led Zeppelin supremo Jimmy Page was one other to take to social media, writing a few efficiency he did with the Foo Fighters in 2008.

“We played Rock and Roll with Taylor on turbocharged vocals and Dave on drums and then for Ramble On they swapped, with Taylor on drums and Dave Grohl on vocals,” he wrote.

“We put in some serious versions of these two songs.

“It was so good to play with him. I really admired him and he was a brilliant musician: his technique, his energy and spirited enthusiasm.”

Miley Cyrus, who was a part of the line-up alongside Foo Fighters on the Estereo Picnic pageant in Bogota, Columbia, stated she would dedicate her Saturday present to him.

“My favorite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song …” she posted on story, with an image of Pretenders tune Brass In Pocket.

“Playing it on repeat, imagining us laughing forever.”

Members of rock band Nickelback stated they had been in “utter disbelief” on the information.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others,” the band tweeted.

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello praised Hawkins’ “unstoppable rock power” in his personal on-line tribute.

“I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr additionally expressed his condolences and wished “peace and love” for these near Hawkins.

Oscar-nominated producer Finneas O’Connell stated “the world was lucky” to have skilled Hawkins’ “gifts”.

“So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway,” he stated.

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a “great person and an amazing musician” and promised to “see him on the other side”.

Bill Idol stated the loss of life of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was “so tragic”.

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins tweeted: “Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

“Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band.”

Rock band The Offspring stated “one of rock’s greatest drummers” had been misplaced.

The US embassy in Bogota additionally expressed its “sincerest condolences” to the drummer’s household, buddies and followers.