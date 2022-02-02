Music legend Glenn Wheatley dies

The music guru behind the rise to fame of John Farnham, Delta Goodrem and Little River Band has died on the age of 74 of problems from Covid-19.

It’s understood Wheatley, 74, had been in intensive care in a Melbourne hospital over latest weeks earlier than his loss of life.

Wheatley, who’s credited because the mastermind behind the rise to fame of John Farnham, Delta Goodrem and Little River Band, leaves behind spouse Gaynor Martin and their three youngsters, Tim, 37, Samantha, 35, and Kara, 35.

He began his profession within the music trade in 1968 as an artist himself, within the chart-topping band The Masters Apprentices, and performed on two of their best-known songs Turn Up Your Radio and Because I Love You.

Wheatley quickly turned his consideration to producing, and commenced working with Little River Band.

As their supervisor, he negotiated a cope with Capitol Records in Los Angeles that made them one of many greatest rock acts on this planet within the Seventies.

In the ‘80s he joined forces with John Farnham, who staged an enormous comeback and produced his most profitable album, the 24-times platinum Whispering Jack, which Wheatley famously mortgaged his home to finance.

It offered 1.7 million copies and sat on the high of the charts for a exceptional 25 weeks.

Wheatley was additionally instrumental in serving to Delta Goodrem launch her massively profitable profession, working as her supervisor for the discharge of her hit 2003 debut album Innocent Eyes, which went on to develop into one of many highest-selling albums in ARIA chart historical past.