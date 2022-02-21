Music mogul who helped launch stars dead

A younger music mogul who helped launch Ed Sheeran and Jessie J to international fame has died on the age of 31.

Tributes have poured in for the music trade pioneer, DJ, and founding father of SBTV – who helped launch Ed Sheeran and Jessie J to international fame.

Edwards, from Luton in England, arrange the legendary music and tradition content material platform when he was simply 15 years outdated after being gifted a digicam for Christmas, reported The Sun.

The SBTVYouTube platform helped launch the careers of dozens of family names – together with Emeli Sandé and Dave in addition to Ed and Jessie.

The legend was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the Britsh Empire) honour by the Queen in 2014 on the age of 23 for his providers to music. He was additionally a Princes Trust Ambassador.

Additionally, the trailblazer was identified for his charitable providers and serving to the subsequent technology together with establishing a collection of youth golf equipment in London communities in 2020.

Tributes have poured in for the British rap and dirt icon – as many within the trade say they owe their careers to Edwards.

His explanation for demise has not but been confirmed.

YouTube’s official account wrote tonight: “We’ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through SBTV.”

Spoken phrase artist George the Poet wrote: “RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to do.

“So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan additionally paid his respects: “British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars.”

Rapper AJ Tracey added: “RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status.”

The MOBO Awards wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing.

“As the founder of SBTV online, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”

British cleaning soap actor Denise Welch, who knew his household, stated: “My heart aches for (Edwards’ mother) my friend Brenda (Edwards). I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother.”

Jamal attended the Brit Awards earlier this month – and carried out as a DJ at a gig in north London on Saturday evening, it’s understood.

Another fan wrote on Twitter: “Jamal Edwards is easily one of the most influential people of the last 15 years in the UK, did so much for so many people, RIP.”

Prominent UK journalist Robert Peston stated in tribute: “I am shocked and immensely sad to hear about the death of Jamal Edwards.

“He was such an inspirational and kind man. I loved filming with him at the BBC.

“And he was important to speakers for schools in its early days as a brilliant speaker. Condolences to all close to him.”

British rapper Hardy Caprio stated in an emotional assertion: “Saving one life is something to be proud of. Saving multiple is something to be celebrated for.

“Here is a man who saved all of our lives whether you were watching his vids or an artist he gave opportunity. RIP Jamal Edwards.

“Those good deeds will always follow you.”

Another tribute learn: “One of the saddest evenings ever in the UK music industry.

“A visionary. An enthusiastic soul with his camera, capturing historical moments and giving opportunities to many.

“The way we viewed our artists was to change, forever.”

UK Labour MP Zarah Sultana wrote: “The impact SBTV had on the UK’s music scene and British culture is immeasurable.

“Rest in peace, Jamal Edwards. My thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him.”

Rapper Lady Leshurr stated that the information was “heartbreaking” and praised the music mogul for serving to her profession.

She wrote: “He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive.”

ITV journalist Jam Williams-Thomas added: “This man did so much for grime and UK music.

“I grew up watching SBTV to see all the under-represented artists of the scene. His grind is unmatched.

“A real inspiration and a huge, huge loss to the industry. Honoured to share first names with you. RIP Jamal Edwards.”

Rapper Big Narstie stated that he solely spoke to Edwards lately – including that the devastating information “can’t be true”.

He wrote: “This can’t be real, spoke to Jamal Edwards today, we doing video Wednesday.”

