Musical festival ends with tribute to Desmond Waithe

News

Tasmin-Jade King performs in the course of the Music Festival at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on April 29. – ROGER JACOB

The TT Biennial Music Festival Championships ended on Friday with a tribute to musician and composer Desmond Waithe, who handed away on April 20. The tribute got here on the finish of day 4, which featured primarily steelpan and vocal classes.

Festival board vice-chair Wendy Jeremie mentioned Waithe had an everlasting connection to the competition. She mentioned he was imagined to have been an adjudicator for the 2022 competition, however was unable to.

“Desmond contributed to the Music Festival for many years, whether he trained, arranged, accompanied, or scored the music. He gave music all the love he could give every day of his life for as long as he lived. His legacy will live on through those whose lives he touched and we thank him for sharing his life with us. To music for Desmond Waithe!”

Jeremie gave the tribute earlier than the ultimate efficiency of the night, Waithe’s granddaughter Ilori enjoying Tempest by Kareem Brown on steelpan.

The first session of the competition featured steelpan performances in numerous classes. In the solo steelpan class for tenor or double tenor/seconds for 12 years and below, Jalon Simmons, Aiden Ramsumair, Gabriella Alexis, and Jayzia Roach performed the take a look at piece Castilian by G Gomez tailored by Heather Headley edited by S Sharma.

The piece Allegra in F by G F Handel was the musical piece of selection within the metal pan solo for tenor or double tenor/seconds for 15 years and below, because it was performed by Tyree Hazzard, Jeremiah Noel, Chelsea Hanumanta, Jaeda Ar-Razi, Jordan Daniel Allegra, and Rebecca Wallace. Contestants Sydney Nichols and Christian Fermin performed Fun At Home by Aram Khatchaturian.

In the 19 years and below class of the metal pan solo for tenor or double tenor/seconds, Kamaria Charles Richards performed Dance Mathilda Dance by Anthony Williams, whereas Jafari Daniel and Ilori Waithe each performed Toccata by Satanand Sharma.

In the Composition for Steel solo class, Chaela Lewis performed Resurface, whereas within the Composition for Steel Ensemble class, Jamaal Pierre-Roberts together with an ensemble performed Fugue No 1.

See additionally

Chavez Benjamin on alto saxophone was the one performer on Friday within the Orchestral Instrument Solo class. His efficiency of Aria Saxofon Alto mi B by Eugene Bozza was romantic and kooky.

There had been two entrants within the Acoustic Guitar solo class. Rowan King gave a contemplative, melancholic efficiency of Prelude No 5 in D Major by Heitor Villa-Lobos, whereas Wendell Moreau’s efficiency of Seis Por Derecho by Antonio Lauro was a light-weight, lilting rhythm with hidden undertones.

In the operatic space for higher voices class, Clarice Beeput gave a lilting whimsical efficiency of Sul Fil d’un Soffio Etesio by Guiseppi Verdi. Victoria Griffith gave an emotional, highly effective efficiency of Un Belle Di Vedremo by Glaucomo Puccini.

Andre Mangatal and Jake Salloum had been the 2 entrants within the operatic space for decrease voices class. Mangatal gave a poignant efficiency of Una Furtiva Lagrima by Gaetano Donizetti, whereas Salloum’s efficiency of Je Trois Entendre Encore by Georges Bizet was romantic.

The outcomes of the competition might be launched on May 5 and 6.