‘Musician’ dog finds a new way to play guitar… with its tail. Watch

The videos exhibiting completely different abilities of the canine are sometimes completely superb to look at. There is now a modern video that nearly suits the class however in a hilarious method. This clip reveals a ‘musician’ canine’s new method of enjoying guitar. There is an opportunity that the video won’t solely make you chuckle but in addition depart you saying aww.

The video was initially posted on the TikTok profile and Instagram web page of a consumer by the deal with identify ivan_gonick. “I play the drums with my tail. We should start a band!” they wrote whereas sharing the video. The clip, nonetheless, gained individuals’s consideration after being re-shared by one other Insta web page. “And a star is born. What song should he learn next,” they wrote whereas re-posting the clip.

The video opens to point out a canine standing with its again in the direction of a guitar. The video then goes on to point out the pooch strumming the strings utilizing its tail. The video ends with the canine strolling away after its superior efficiency.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 83,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback. Some additionally shared how they completely love the canine’s ‘special’ ability.

“Such a talented doggo,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Yes, I want his CD,” shared one other. “We don’t deserve dogs and their awesomeness,” expressed a 3rd. “Special talent,” commented a fourth. Many additionally showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?