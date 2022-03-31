Musician’s sitar cover of Jab We Met’s Aaoge Jab Tum will soothe your soul

The music Aaoge Jab Tum featured within the movie Jab We Met, with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor as leads, has all the time been a fan favorite since its launch. There are additionally a number of movies on the Internet that present individuals giving their very own twists to this already wonderful music. There is now a modern inclusion to that listing. This video reveals the sitar cowl of the music and it’s completely soothing to listen to.

Musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, whose Instagram bio says that he at the moment stays in New York, posted the video on his web page. “India, I’m coming home soon,” he wrote whereas sharing the video. In his publish, he additionally tagged the actors and singer Rashid Khan.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed practically 9,100 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The publish has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous appreciative feedback. There is an opportunity that you simply’ll comply with a number of the reactions too.

“Can’t wait to see you perform live!!!!!” wrote an Instagram consumer together with a number of coronary heart emoticons. There had been many who showcased their reactions with this explicit emoji. “Wowwwwww this song is forever love….and you added perf rhythm to it,” praised one other. “I really want to listen to you live,” commented a 3rd. “Some flair! Especially the ‘finishing’ touches to each phrase,” shared a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?