Musk donated over $5.7 bln in Tesla shares to charity in November

Tesla chief government Elon Musk donated a complete of 5,044,000 shares on the earth’s most dear automaker to a charity from November 19 to November 29 final yr, its submitting with US Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed on Monday.

The donation was value $5.74 billion, primarily based on the closing costs of Tesla shares on the 5 days that he donated the shares.

The submitting didn’t disclose the identify of the charity.

Late final yr, the billionaire offered $16.4 billion value of shares after polling Twitter customers about offloading 10 p.c of his stake within the electric-car maker.

He prompt that he wanted to promote a number of the shares, whatever the Twitter ballot, to pay taxes related along with his train of choices as a consequence of expire this yr.

He stated final yr that he pays greater than $11 billion in taxes in 2021.

Experts have stated there can be a tax profit for Musk doubtlessly gifting Tesla inventory. This is as a result of shares which might be donated to charity should not topic to capital positive aspects tax, as they’d be in the event that they had been offered.

In 2001, he arrange the Musk Foundation, providing grants for the “development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity” amongst different causes, based on its web site. Musk’s basis has over $200 million in belongings.

Musk has additionally flirted with extra bold philanthropy objectives. He tweeted final yr that “if (the United Nations World Food Program) can describe … exactly how $6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

Musk was responding to a plea for a donation from David Beasley, the World Food Program’s government director. Beasley tweeted he was prepared to satisfy Musk to offer extra particulars, however it’s not clear if the 2 explored the thought additional.

