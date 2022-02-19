Musk donates satellite gear to reconnect Tonga | News24

Tonga says house entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk has donated 50 satellite tv for pc terminals to assist the volcano-damaged Pacific island reconnect with the world.

Tonga’s telecommunications system has been severely restricted since January 15 when a violent volcanic eruption and tsunami severed its underwater fibre-optic cable.

Musk’s Space X company is offering 50 very-small-aperture terminals (VSAT) “and we are looking at how we can best utilize it,” Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni mentioned Friday.

The tiny South Pacific kingdom was additionally contemplating gives to extend Tonga’s web capability, which has been working on a really small bandwidth for the reason that cable was damaged.

“It’s something we are testing right now,” he mentioned.

Technical workers from SpaceX and the Tonga Government had been engaged on putting in the tools to have it operational from subsequent week.

The volcanic eruption, so highly effective it was heard as far-off as Alaska and triggered a tsunami that flooded coastlines across the Pacific, shredded an 80-kilometre (50 miles) stretch of Tonga’s undersea telecommunications cable.

Sovaleni mentioned he anticipated non permanent repairs to be accomplished early subsequent week.

