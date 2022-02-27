Musk gives Ukraine access to Starlink Internet
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite tv for pc Internet developed by SpaceX has
expanded its protection space to Ukraine.
Musk himself acknowledged this in response to a request from Minister of
Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Trend stories citing
Ukrinform.
“Starlink service is now energetic in Ukraine. More terminals en
route,” Musk posted on Twitter.
Fedorov requested Musk to launch Starlink in Ukraine on Saturday,
writing a message on his Twitter web page.
SpaceX has already put in greater than a thousand satellites for
Starlink and continues to increase protection. In whole, SpaceX plans
to launch 12,000 such satellites into orbit, after which improve
their quantity to 30,000.
The State Service for Special Communications and Information
Protection of Ukraine says that Starlink satellite tv for pc Internet might
be used for civilian and army functions.