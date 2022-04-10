Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing Twitter stake

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc’s greatest shareholder, on Saturday prompt a raft of adjustments to the social media big’s Twitter Blue premium subscription service, together with slashing its worth, banning promoting and giving an choice to pay within the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 p.c stake in Twitter simply days in the past, was provided a seat on its board of administrators, a transfer which made some Twitter staff panic over the way forward for its skill to average content material.

Twitter Blue, launched in June 2021, is Twitter’s first subscription service and provides “exclusive access to premium features” on a month-to-month subscription foundation, Twitter says. It is on the market within the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In a Twitter publish, the pinnacle of electrical car maker Tesla Inc prompt that customers who join Twitter Blue ought to pay considerably lower than the present $2.99 a month, and may get an authentication checkmark in addition to an choice to pay in native foreign money.

“Price should probably be

$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for credit card chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” Musk stated in a tweet.

“And no ads,” Musk prompt. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive.”

Musk additionally proposed an choice to pay with dogecoin and requested Twitter customers for his or her views.

Twitter declined to touch upon Musk’s solutions.

The firm already lets folks tip their favourite content material creators utilizing bitcoin. Twitter had stated final 12 months that it deliberate to assist authentication for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, that are digital property corresponding to photos or movies that exist on a blockchain.

Musk additionally began a ballot on his Twitter account – which has greater than 81 million followers – asking whether or not the agency’s San Francisco headquarters must be transformed to a homeless shelter as “no-one shows up (to work there)”. The ballot bought extra 300,000 votes in an hour, with 90 p.c answering sure.

