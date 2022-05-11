Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has introduced he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump, whereas talking at a convention.

Musk has inked a $US44 billion ($61 billion) deal to acquire the social media platform and his plans are nonetheless not clear. He has known as himself a “free speech absolutist” and signalled there can be much less moderation on the location.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk talking at a convention in 2020. Credit:AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Wednesday (AEST), Musk that he and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey imagine everlasting bans must be “extremely rare” and reserved for accounts that function bots or unfold spam.

Twitter didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.