Musk says Russia-Ukraine war means more oil production needed now

Elon Musk says extra fossil gas manufacturing is required now, even when it’s dangerous for his electrical automotive firm, Tesla Inc.

“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately,” the billionaire tweeted Saturday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine chokes off gas provides and drives up gasoline costs.

Musk signaled that the adoption of electrical fashions and a wider shift to renewable vitality couldn’t be accelerated quick sufficient to protect customers from larger costs within the short-term.

“Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports,” stated Musk.

His tweets include the Biden administration now weighing a ban on US imports of Russian crude oil, after earlier rebuffing the concept, in response to individuals conversant in the matter. Oil business leaders within the US are additionally calling for assist to spice up manufacturing.

Oil capped its greatest weekly acquire on file Friday, whereas commodities from crops and metals to gasoline have additionally surged on the affect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

