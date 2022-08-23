Musk subpoenas Twitter ex-CEO for docs

Tesla proprietor and billionaire Elon Musk, who’s preventing a authorized battle relating to his shelved efforts to purchase the social community Twitter, has subpoenaed Twitter co-founder and former boss Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey, who stepped down from the CEO function final yr and left the board in May this yr, had introduced his help for Musk’s $US44 billion ($A64 billion) acquisition of Twitter in April.

According to a submitting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the subpoena seeks paperwork and communications from Dorsey concerning the Twitter buyout settlement, stories stated.

Dorsey was additionally requested about spam and faux accounts and its influence on the platform in addition to Twitter’s use of monetisable each day energetic utilization (mDAU) as a key metric.

The subpoena was filed as Musk is making ready to face a five-day trial in a lawsuit from Twitter on October 17 within the Delaware Court of Chancery over his supposed termination of the deliberate acquisition of the social media.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick earlier had ordered Twitter to gather, assessment and produce paperwork from Kayvon Beykpour, who was the final supervisor of its shopper product division.

Meanwhile, Musk’s authorized staff is looking for data from Bruce Falck, who beforehand lead Twitter’s income product division. It was in late April that Twitter agreed to just accept Musk’s provide for $US54.20 ($A78.93) per share in money and to turn into a privately held firm.

Dorsey had tweeted in April that Musk was the singular resolution he trusts to run Twitter, and that each Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s purpose was to create a platform that’s maximally trusted and broadly inclusive.