Musk, Twitter are sued by shareholder over $44 billion takeover

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc have been sued on Friday by a Florida pension fund in search of to cease Musk from shortly finishing his deliberate $44 billion takeover of the social media firm.

In a grievance filed in Delaware Chancery Court, the Orlando Police Pension Fund mentioned that beneath Delaware legislation Musk can not full the takeover till a minimum of 2025 until holders of two-thirds of shares not “owned” by him accepted.

The lawsuit mentioned Musk grew to become an “interested stockholder” after taking a greater than 9 p.c Twitter stake, requiring the delay.

Musk additionally runs electrical automotive firm Tesla Inc and is the world’s richest particular person in line with Forbes journal.

Twitter and its board, together with Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, are additionally defendants.

The lawsuit seeks to delay the merger’s closing till a minimum of 2025, declare that Twitter administrators breached their fiduciary duties, and recoup authorized charges and prices.

Twitter declined to remark. A lawyer for Musk didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

