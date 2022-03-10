Musk’s cryptic post about bitcoin founder

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has set the web on fireplace with a cryptic publish referencing the mysterious creator of bitcoin.

Elon Musk has sparked livid hypothesis on-line after a cryptic publish referencing the elusive creator of bitcoin.

The Tesla CEO tweeted a picture on Wednesday of the logos of 4 corporations, Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi and Motorola, with the primary letters of every circled — exhibiting how the title “Satoshi Nakamoto” was apparently derived.

To at the present time, the true id of the cryptocurrency’s inventor has by no means been revealed. Some consider bitcoin was the work of a couple of particular person hiding behind the pseudonym.

Australian pc scientist Craig Wright has claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, though that is broadly disbelieved within the cryptocurrency neighborhood.

Mr Musk, whose publish has been reteweeted almost 63,000 occasions, has lengthy been one of many fashionable names floated because the true Satoshi Nakamoto, alongside round a dozen potential suspects.

For his half, Mr Musk informed podcast host Lex Fridman in December final yr that he believed pc scientist Nick Szabo was the true writer of the 2008 white paper describing the digital foreign money.

“He seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else,” Mr Musk stated.

“(One could) look at the evolution of ideas before the launch of bitcoin and see who wrote about those ideas. Nick Szabo is probably, more than anyone else, responsible for the evolution of those ideas. He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I’m not sure that’s neither here nor there.”

In 1998, Mr Szabo got here up with the thought of Bit Gold, a decentralised digital foreign money broadly seen as a precursor to bitcoin.

But he has repeatedly denied being Satoshi Nakamoto. In a 2014 e-mail to monetary writer Dominic Frisby, Szabo wrote, “I’m afraid you got it wrong doxing me as Satoshi, but I’m used to it.”

It’s believed that Nakamoto started writing the code for bitcoin in 2007. He revealed virtually no private particulars and claimed to be a 37-year-old male from Japan.