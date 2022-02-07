Musk’s SpaceX working to restore Tonga’s internet: Fiji official

Elon Musk’s satellite tv for pc web enterprise helps to revive connectivity to the Pacific Island nation of Tonga, in line with an official in Fiji the place the work is underway.

Tonga’s sole optic-fibre hyperlink to the web and the remainder of the world was severed by a volcanic eruption on January 15 and solely restricted connectivity has been doable since.

“A SpaceX team is now in Fiji establishing a Starlink gateway station to reconnect Tonga to the world,” Fiji’s Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum mentioned on Twitter.

Starlink is a division of Tesla boss Musk’s SpaceX aerospace firm and in January Musk himself had taken to Twitter to say that Starlink might be able to assist.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and blanketed the capital of the nation of about 105,000 individuals in ash, in addition to chopping the fibre-optic communications cable.

The timing of SpaceX’s work shouldn’t be clear, though the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, citing Sayed-Khaiyum, mentioned engineers would function a floor station in Fiji for six months.

SpaceX didn’t instantly reply to an emailed request for remark. Tonga’s prime minister’s workplace and state telecom Tonga Communications Corporation couldn’t instantly be reached by cellphone or electronic mail.

Refinitiv transport knowledge reveals cable restore ship Reliance has been off the coast of Tonga’s essential island for practically per week because it seeks to repair the broken subsea cable.

Any enchancment in communications is prone to be a reduction for Tongans who’ve struggled to remain in contact with family members overseas and to help restoration efforts which have additionally been hampered by a COVID-19 lockdown.

