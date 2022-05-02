Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Many Muslims all over the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr competition on Monday, the primary to return after many international locations lifted anti-coronavirus restrictions imposed two years in the past.

Eid al-Fitr marks the top of the holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia, residence to Islam’s holiest websites, declared that Monday is the beginning of the three-day Eid al-Fitr, one of many holiest events within the Islamic calendar.

Many different international locations have accomplished the identical. A number of others, resembling Afghanistan, celebrated on Sunday.

The starting and finish of Islamic months are decided by the sighting of the brand new moon.

Over the previous two years, Muslims celebrated amid curfews and social distancing measures imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, hundreds of worshippers had been seen on the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy metropolis of Mecca to carry out the early morning particular Eid prayers.

Similar scenes had been seen in and round mosques in different international locations resembling Egypt, Morocco and Jordan.

Eid al-Fitr can also be often marked with social gatherings, new garments, and cookies crammed with dates or nuts.

The pleasure has been dampened by rising meals and gas costs, nevertheless.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund mentioned the warfare in Ukraine is impacting the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area considerably, as increased meals costs and potential provide shortages are difficult the affordability and availability of primary meals staples like wheat.

The IMF anticipated inflation this yr to stay excessive within the MENA area at 13.9 per cent.