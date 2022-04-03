Muslims in Karachi break the fast on the first day of Ramadan

Thousands of Muslims broke the quick at mosques in Karachi on Sunday evening because the holy month of Ramadan started in Pakistan.

But the battle in Ukraine, which has despatched power and meals costs hovering, has forged a shadow this 12 months on Islam’s holiest month, the place giant gatherings over meals and household celebrations are a practice.

Philanthropists organised ifar group meals at native mosques in Karachi.

This is the primary Ramadan in Pakistan after two years which were noticed with out social distancing measures to forestall the unfold of COVID-19.