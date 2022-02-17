‘Must stop’: Shark attack video plea

A marine professional has spoken up in defence of witnesses to Wednesday’s horrific shark assault after criticism surfaced on-line.

An professional in human-shark interactions has spoken up in defence of witnesses to Wednesday’s horrific shark assault, after social media customers slammed some for seemingly showing nonchalant.

Grainy footage of the brutal assault at Little Bay displaying a fisherman along with his line nonetheless within the water instantly went viral on Wednesday. The swimmer, recognized as 35-year-old diver Simon Nellis, died within the water struggling “catastrophic injuries”.

“Someone just got eaten by a shark,” the person recording the video could be heard yelling, including it was a “big great white”.

Huge splashes could be seen with the water within the space turning crimson and birds circling above.

“That’s insane,” the person added.

Social media customers had been fast to query the reactions from witnesses.

“No one sounds remorseful in the video. This guy just continues to record and the other man looks like he’s still fishing,” one particular person wrote on Facebook.

“Did anyone else notice the guy fishing that didn’t even take his line in or anything? Just kept fishing,” one other mentioned.

“The video is disturbing, the fact someone was swimming while someone else is fishing on shore? This whole thing is disturbing.”

Another particular person expressed shock that the witnesses had been capable of “just sit there and describe the attack” whereas the scenario performed out in entrance of them.

But Bond University Associate Professor of Environmental Science Dr Daryl McPhee has implored folks reserve their judgment and go away the incident within the fingers of authorities.

“The victim’s family and friends should be foremost in our minds,” he mentioned through 7News.

“Scapegoating of the witnesses who were at the scene must stop. They themselves are traumatised by what they have seen.”

Dr McPhee, who specialises within the examine of human-shark interactions, suggested in opposition to additional sharing of footage of the incident.

“We need to let the authorities get on with their investigations,” he mentioned.

“I’d also urge news and social media outlets to take down videos of the attack and its immediate aftermath.”

Mr Nellist has been remembered as a lover of the ocean and marine life enthusiast.

He was reportedly coaching for Malabar’s Magic Ocean Swim this weekend, which was cancelled following the deadly assault at Little Bay out of respect for the sufferer and his household.

“The news hit us like a truck because he is really one of the people who make this earth better,” Della Ross, fellow diving teacher and good friend, instructed Seven News, highlighting his love for the ocean.

“Everything that is connected to Simon, to me is connected to the ocean.”

Mr Nellist was vocal about his ardour.

“Shark net and drum lines protect no one and kill all kinds of marine life each year,” he wrote on Facebook six months in the past.

After the assault on Wednesday afternoon NSW Department of Primary Industries quickly put in six sensible drumlines between Little Bay and Malabar to catch the animal as a part of a shark incident response plan.