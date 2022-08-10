Mustafizur four-for, Anamul, Afif propel Bangladesh to big win





Bangladesh 256 for 9 (Afif 85*, Anamul 76, Jongwe 2-38) beat Zimbabwe 151 (Ngarava 34, Nyauchi 26, Mustafizur 4-17) by 105 runs

Zimbabwe could not fairly make it a whitewash after Bangladesh trounced them by 105 runs within the third ODI in Harare. The guests placed on a greater present with the ball as the house aspect had been bowled out for 151 runs, after fifties from Anamul Haque and Afif Hossain powered Bangladesh’s 256 for 9.

It was their lowest complete after they made 303 and 290 within the final two matches however Zimbabwe had no reply to Bangladesh’s all-round bowling effectivity. Mustafizur Rahman took 4 wickets after two every from Ebadot Hossain and Taijul Islam.

The win was delayed by an entertaining 68-run tenth wicket stand between Nos. 10 and 11, Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi, who scored 34 and 26 respectively. The pair struck 9 fours and two sixes as they added Zimbabwe’s highest tenth-wicket stand in ODIs.

But on the different finish of their scorecard, the house aspect had been dire. Openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tadiwanashe Marumani fell within the first two overs. Hasan Mahmud trapped Kaitano lbw whereas Marumani needlessly charged at and missed and was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The openers’ complete of 32 runs within the sequence is the bottom for any crew which has gained an ODI sequence. The earlier lowest was the Indian openers making 37 runs in opposition to England throughout their 2017 sequence.

Ebadot then put the mockers on the Zimbabwe line-up with a double-wicket over that included the prized scalp of Sikandar Raza . After eradicating Wessly Medhevere with one which bounced awkwardly, Ebadot yorked Raza for a first-ball duck.

Taijul then took the subsequent two wickets in fast succession too. He eliminated Innocent Kaia for 10 within the ninth over, earlier than having Tony Munyonga stumped for 13. Mustafizur then had his three wickets within the house of 5 deliveries. Luke Jongwe holed out to sweeper cowl earlier than Clive Madande, on debut, skied one after making 24. Later in the identical over, Brad Evans prime edged a slower ball to level.

But from 83 for 9, the final two Zimbabwe batters had their enjoyable with some massive hitting. It ended when Mustafizur bowled Nyauchi for his fourth wicket.

Earlier, the guests seemed cramped with six batters of their line-up, notably after a lower than sturdy begin from Tamim Iqbal. He was on 19 when he was run out after a horrible mix-up with Anamul within the ninth over.

Zimbabwe struck twice within the subsequent over too to additional destablise the guests. Evans eliminated Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim for geese; Shanto caught at level whereas Mushfiqur’s uppercut was effectively caught by Richard Ngarava, operating in from deep third.

Anamul nevertheless stored Bangladesh going with a 77-run fourth wicket stand with Mahmudullah. Anamul struck six fours and 4 sixes in his 71-ball 76. He struck his first six over additional cowl off Ngarava, shortly after operating out Tamim. He hooked the identical bowler in his subsequent over, earlier than pasting Evans for 2 extra sixes over sq. leg. But Jongwe eliminated him with a high quality supply, giving wicketkeeper Clive Madande his first ODI catch.

Zimbabwe missed an opportunity shortly afterwards when Innocent Kaia dropped Afif on two off his personal bowling. Afif and Mahmudullah went on so as to add 49 runs earlier than Ngarava had Mahmudullah dragging on to his stumps within the thirty fifth over. The veteran made a gradual 39 off 69 balls.

After a short partnership with Mehidy, Afif had solely the tail for firm within the final eight overs. He struck a number of boundaries as he farmed the strike with wild swishes and falling wickets on the different finish. He struck six fours and two sixes to remain unbeaten on 85 off 81 balls, serving to Bangladesh to a rating that proved sufficient.





